McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) General Counsel Sells $161,103.04 in Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) General Counsel Carmen L. Diges sold 17,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $161,103.04. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at $103,670.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

McEwen Mining Price Performance

McEwen Mining stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.54 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.51. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.80 million. McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 44.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MUX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of McEwen Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McEwen Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,030,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 56,698 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in McEwen Mining by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,063,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in McEwen Mining by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 90,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

