McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $670.00 by Analysts at Argus

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Argus from $570.00 to $670.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $590.47.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $599.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $561.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $522.73. The company has a market capitalization of $77.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson has a 1-year low of $395.30 and a 1-year high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan R. Salka sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.04, for a total transaction of $338,172.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after buying an additional 749,504 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3,621.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after acquiring an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

