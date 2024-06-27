Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. CL King started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

NASDAQ MMSI traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.44. 588,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,040. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

