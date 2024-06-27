MetisDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.43 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $49.38 or 0.00080040 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $280.82 million and approximately $11.43 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,657.31 or 0.99931890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012601 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, "Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.97572318 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $11,081,574.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

