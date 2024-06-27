Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Decreased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 531,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,383,000 after buying an additional 28,649 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,770,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total transaction of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $8.24 on Thursday, hitting $134.12. 54,811,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,489,482. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.52 billion, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.52.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

