Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Mkam Etf’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Mkam Etf Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:MKAM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 957. Mkam Etf has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.
About Mkam Etf
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mkam Etf
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Mkam Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkam Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.