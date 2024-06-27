Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Mkam Etf’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Mkam Etf Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MKAM traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 957. Mkam Etf has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $28.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39.

Get Mkam Etf alerts:

About Mkam Etf

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The MKAM ETF (MKAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks to provide the performance return of US large-cap equities, but with less volatility and downside risk. The actively managed fund utilizes a proprietary multi-factor model to shift the portfolios exposure between equities and fixed income investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Mkam Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkam Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.