monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup cut shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on monday.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $253.82.

MNDY opened at $229.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 604.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.31 and a 200 day moving average of $208.94. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in monday.com by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 741.7% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

