Monero Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $167.04 or 0.00270856 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.08 billion and approximately $38.35 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,663.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.44 or 0.00631482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00119565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00039166 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00042333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00073974 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.