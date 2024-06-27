Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $13.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $811.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.31, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $856.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $737.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.00.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

