Morgan Stanley Cuts Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $67.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ES. UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of ES stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

