Morgan Stanley Cuts Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $57.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KR. BNP Paribas restated an underperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kroger from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.30.

Get Kroger alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $49.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kroger has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,091.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4,810.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 556,266 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 261,368 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.