Morgan Stanley Cuts Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target to $62.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.38. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,054 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 770.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $80,283,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,994,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,861,000 after acquiring an additional 942,097 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

