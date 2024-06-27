Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 23.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MSD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.53. 4,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $7.55.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

