Morgan Stanley Trims CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Target Price to $58.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.20.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

CMS opened at $59.57 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $63.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 64,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,038,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,071,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after purchasing an additional 611,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,506,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after purchasing an additional 225,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

