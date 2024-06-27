Mosley Wealth Management Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mosley Wealth Management raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,164,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

