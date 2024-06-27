Mosley Wealth Management Has $526,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mosley Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 245.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 574,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,260,000 after purchasing an additional 287,308 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.24. 1,836,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,113. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

