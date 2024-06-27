Mosley Wealth Management Has $8.13 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Mosley Wealth Management lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,726 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF comprises about 7.6% of Mosley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mosley Wealth Management owned about 0.63% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $8,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100,886 shares during the period. Navalign LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,503 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 217,445 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 63,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPIP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The stock had a trading volume of 158,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,374. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.01.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

