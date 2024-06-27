Mosley Wealth Management Sells 79 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Mosley Wealth Management cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth $4,263,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 82.1% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 538.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 17,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.47. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

