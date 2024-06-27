Mosley Wealth Management Sells 82 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mosley Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,257,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $172,887,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $62,020,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

IBM traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $170.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $130.91 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.34 and its 200 day moving average is $176.37. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

