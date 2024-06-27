M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTB. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.51.

NYSE MTB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $147.62. The company had a trading volume of 97,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,464. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.72. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,662.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $280,033.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,553 shares of company stock valued at $14,724,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

