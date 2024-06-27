MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Trading Up 0%

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Free Report) traded up 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €222.00 ($238.71) and last traded at €220.90 ($237.53). 110,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 178,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at €220.80 ($237.42).

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €227.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €218.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.45.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

