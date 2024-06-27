Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 3.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39. 387,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,841,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mullen Automotive

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

In other news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.