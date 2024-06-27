Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Down 3.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39. 387,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,841,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
