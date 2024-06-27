National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Gap Up to $44.12

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.12, but opened at $45.16. National Beverage shares last traded at $46.85, with a volume of 16,450 shares.

National Beverage Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.79.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

In other news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Beverage by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after acquiring an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in National Beverage by 59.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 43,864 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

