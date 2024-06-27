National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) General Counsel Sells $348,554.31 in Stock

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.3 %

NFG opened at $54.94 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after purchasing an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,674,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,971,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

