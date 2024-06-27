National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management owned about 0.10% of National Fuel Gas worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 96,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 49,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.80. The stock had a trading volume of 420,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

