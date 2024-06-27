NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.19) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital downgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 309.38 ($3.92).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NatWest Group

NatWest Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity

NWG opened at GBX 311 ($3.95) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.15 billion, a PE ratio of 661.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 168 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 329.80 ($4.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 308.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.07.

In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($611.15). 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.