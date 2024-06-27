NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Cap of $5.71 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $5.71 billion and $224.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.23 or 0.00008469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00045786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,197,646,370 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,355,436 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,197,552,864 with 1,092,184,114 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.11079592 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $199,465,467.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

