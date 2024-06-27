Nenad Corbic Sells 3,500 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$25,291.00.
Nenad Corbic also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 27th, Nenad Corbic sold 4,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$27,400.00.
Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.50. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on STC
About Sangoma Technologies
Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sangoma Technologies
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why Paychex Stock’s Dip is the Best Opportunity in Today’s Cycle
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Any Pullback in Tech May Signal a Rotation into These 3 Sectors
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Oracle, Casey’s, FedEx Signal Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.