Nenad Corbic Sells 3,500 Shares of Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$25,291.00.

Nenad Corbic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 27th, Nenad Corbic sold 4,000 shares of Sangoma Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$27,400.00.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of STC stock opened at C$3.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a one year low of C$2.53 and a one year high of C$5.50. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sangoma Technologies ( CVE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

