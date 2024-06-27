Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading Up 5.3%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.06. 75,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 504,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NMRA. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, equities analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after acquiring an additional 190,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,360,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

