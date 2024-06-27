Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.39) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday.
Next 15 Group Trading Down 4.2 %
In other news, insider Tim Dyson purchased 76,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 954 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £734,045.76 ($931,175.64). 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
