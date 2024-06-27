NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lowered by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,307,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,836,145. The company has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

