NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.42. 12,522,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 54,627,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

NIO Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIO by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NIO by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

