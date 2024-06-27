Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on JWN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Nordstrom stock opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.58. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $45,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $266,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

