NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,033. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

