NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUFGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,033. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF)

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.