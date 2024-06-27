NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Announces $0.02 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NWHUF stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $3.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,033. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
