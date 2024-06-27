NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$133.55 million for the quarter.
