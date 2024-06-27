Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Lowered by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Novartis by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,418. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $92.19 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

