Nucor Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

