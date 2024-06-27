Nucor Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Nucor has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
Nucor Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Nucor stock opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
