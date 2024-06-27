Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 69.9% in June

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the May 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 148,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.11. 85,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,387. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.85.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

