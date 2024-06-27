Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 176,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.16. 486,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,037,311. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.