OMG Network Market Capitalization Tops $48.49 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $48.49 million and $9.36 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00045053 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00013316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

