One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Shares of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) were down 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Approximately 321,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 169,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

One Media iP Group Stock Down 9.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The stock has a market cap of £9.23 million, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.48.

One Media iP Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.29%.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

