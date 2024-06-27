Oppenheimer Downgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Market Perform

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed stock opened at $186.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.93. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $229.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total value of $91,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,666,409. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,743,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,052,229,000 after purchasing an additional 173,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,813,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,112,000 after buying an additional 2,658,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $233,966,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 863,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,503,000 after acquiring an additional 46,113 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

