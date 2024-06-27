Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Increased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for 0.8% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,579,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $386.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

