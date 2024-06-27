Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,413,024 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 40,859 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 4.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $177,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $140.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,514,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581,704. The stock has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.62. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717 in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

