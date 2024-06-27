Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.14. Oramed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 110,802 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $108.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Murchinson Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 329,495 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 480,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.