Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $109.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 666,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,087 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $109,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,176 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

