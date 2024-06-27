Orgel Wealth Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,462 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Athena Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 139,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,539. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

