Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 664,114 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,218,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 8.4% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $306,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,011. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
