Orgel Wealth Management LLC Sells 78,306 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,306 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $94,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 96,674,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,422,000 after buying an additional 395,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,005 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 518.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,300,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726,348 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock remained flat at $64.44 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 693,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,154. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $64.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.