Orgel Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $249,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 18.4% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 31,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,674,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.63.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $328.28. 466,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,683. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

